Popular ’90s Rockers Returning to Central New York This Summer

The spirit of the '90s will be in full swing in Central New York this August.

"Farmland" New York Screening Getty Images loading...

Everclear, the popular post-grunge, alternative rockers from Portland, New York, will take the stage at Sharkey's Event Center in Liverpool, New York on Saturday, August 10th. Tickets range from $42.35 for General Admission Advance to $95.88 for Premium Seating and can be purchased at this link.

Just under three months earlier, Everclear will be in Corning, New York, headlining the annual GlassFest event on Friday, May 24. This concert will be free to attend.

EVERCLEAR

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Behind their breakthrough album "Sparkle and Fade" (1995), Everclear became radio and MTV favorites in the mid-'90s with such hits as "Santa Monica" and "Heroin Girl." Their sophomore effort, "So Much for the Afterglow" proved just as popular, further solidifying their status within the alternative rock scene with chart-topping singles like "Father of Mine" and "I Will Buy You a New Life."

Everclear has a history of performing in Central New York. In 2022 they celebrated their 30th anniversary by playing a free concert at the annual Taste of Syracuse event. They also played the Utica Aud in 2016 as part of that year's Summerland Tour, as well as the Great New York State Fair in 2015.

Fans can stay up to speed with the guys over on their Facebook page.

SHARKEY'S EVENT CENTER

Sharkey's Bar & Grill via Facebook Sharkey's Bar & Grill via Facebook loading...

Sharkey's Event Center is located at 7240 Oswego Road in Liverpool, New York.

10 Alternative Rock Songs Written Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs Drugs are a part of life. They are also a part of rock — even alternative rock. So because heavy metal and classic rock already have so many inebriated tales of their own, here are a few from the alt-rock end of things. Gallery Credit: Philip Trapp