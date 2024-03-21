‘Abducted by the 80s’ Tour Will Turn Back the Clock in Upstate NY

A new tour featuring several notable '80s acts will make a few stops in Upstate New York this summer.

'Abducted by the 80s' will feature Wang Chung, Naked Eyes and The Motels for back-to-back shows our region:

FRIDAY, JUNE 14TH

Sharkey's Event Center

7240 Oswego Rd.

Liverpool, NY 13090

SATURDAY, JUNE 15TH

Elmira First Arena

155 N Main St.

Elmira, NY 14901

Step back in time to the electrifying era of the 1980s with a music tour that promises a nostalgic journey through iconic sounds and unforgettable melodies. Wang Chung, Men Without Hats, The Motels, and Naked Eyes have joined forces to create a musical extravaganza that transports audiences to the heart of the neon-soaked, synth-driven decade.

Tickets are not yet available for purchase as of this writing, but stay up to date on the tour's official website.

EVERYBODY HAVE FUN TONIGHT!

Wang Chung the Band via Facebook Wang Chung the Band via Facebook loading...

Wang Chung, the '80s New Wave duo hailing from London, England, scored five top 40 hits in the United States, including "Everybody Have Fun Tonight," "Dance Hall Days," and "Let's Go!"

Also from England, Naked Eyes are no stranger to the U.S. charts, their biggest hits being "Always Something There to Remind Me" and "Promises, Promises."

Lastly, The Motels, from Berkeley, California gained radio recognition with the singles "Only the Lonely" and "Suddenly Last Summer."

Although they won't be appearing in Upstate New York, other acts joining the tour in other cities are Men Without Hats ("The Safety Dance") and Animotion ("Obsession").

The tour's website states "Combined, these bands have recorded 28 Billboard Top 100 hits."

Check out the tour's promotional trailer from YouTube below:

