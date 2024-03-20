Classic Rockers to Play New York State Fair, First Time Since 2017

A legendary classic rock band with a slew of radio hits has just been added to the 2024 New York State Fair concert lineup.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 27 • CHEVY COURT

Blue Öyster Cult will take the stage at Chevy Court on Tuesday, August 27th. It'll be the band's first time playing the fair since 2017 -- although they did play in Central New York back in 2022 at the Turning Stone Casino.

Blue Öyster Cult lit up the airwaves in the 1970s and 1980s with such mega hits as "Burning For You," "Cities On Flame with Rock and Roll," and, of course, "(Don't Fear) The Reaper." The latter song gained a resurgence in popularity in the year 2000 after the "More Cowbell" Saturday Night Live sketch.

"Godzilla" is another Blue Öyster Cult hit with an interesting history. The tune was written as an homage to the classic Godzilla films, but has been passed over time and time again for an actual Godzilla movie.

As always, concerts at the Great New York State Fair are free with the price of an admission ticket.

