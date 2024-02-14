Joan Jett & the Blackhearts to Ignite the Stage at 2024 NYS Fair

On Valentine's Day, the New York State Fair revealed an exciting heart-themed act that's sure to set pulses racing-- none other than Joan Jett & the Blackhearts.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will take the stage at Suburban Park on Wednesday, August 28th at 8pm. Jett's performance coincides with Women's Day at the Fair.

Regarding the announcement, Fair Director Sean Hennessey said:

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts are a force! With a career that's encompassed music, TV, film and even Broadway, Joan is an inspiration to generations of women, as well as anyone who has struggled to carve their own path. We've been fortunate enough to have this Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band play at The Fair a few times over the years. It's incredible when artists of this magnitude want to come back to The Fair and continue to connect with fans.

Jett has played five times at the New York State Fair, most recently on Labor Day in 2021. Known for her fierce energy and rebellious spirit, Jett has authored multiple timeless rock anthems such as "Bad Reputation," "I Hate Myself for Loving You" and of course, "I Love Rock and Roll" -- which was not a hit upon release, but found ground roots success when fans bombarded radio stations with requests.

Admission to Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, like all shows at the New York State Fair, are included in the price of admission. Tickets will go on sale later this summer.

The 2024 New York State Fair kicks off Wednesday, August 21st and runs through Labor Day, September 2nd. Below are the concerts scheduled so far:

Chevy Court:

Saturday, August 24 1:00 p.m. Kidz Bop Monday, August 26 1:00 p.m. Herman’s Hermits starring Peter Noone Thursday, August 29 6:00 p.m. Chapel Hart

Suburban Park:

Friday, August 21 8:00 p.m. TLC Wednesday, August 28 8:00 p.m. Joan Jett and The Blackhearts Saturday, August 31 8:00 p.m. Brian Kelley

