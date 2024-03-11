2024 World’s Largest Yard Sale Back In Central New York

The World's Largest Yard Sale is back for 2024 and will be bigger and better than ever before in Central New York. It's all happening on Saturday June 8th at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds.

Want to be a Vendor and Sell to Thousands of Shoppers? We accept Yard/Garage Vendors, Crafters, Home Companies, Antique Dealers and Flea Market Vendors Click here to register your space now. Make sure you select the appropriate category and list the items you'll be bringing to sell. Please review your selection before payment is processed. If you represent a Company, Retail Business OR Food Vendor, call: 315-768-9500.

The World’s Largest Yard Sale, Saturday, June 8th, at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds, brought to you by the Potting Shed Antiques, John's Mobile Home Parts and Accessories, and sponsored by James Mitsubishi, and Standard Heating, Cooling and Insulating.

Vendor Info For 2024

If you reserve an Indoor space you MUST be able to bring your things on Friday 6/7. NO Saturday Load-in for Indoor Vendors. If you can only do Saturday, you must reserve a Pavilion or Outside space. Indoor Load-In Friday is 6/7 from 10am-5pm. You MUST be off the grounds by 6pm. Outside Vendors who have a way to keep items secure overnight can load-in Friday 6/7 Noon-5pm. (Security will be on property overnight). All other Outside/Pavilion Vendors load-in Saturday 5:00am-6:30am.

NEW THIS YEAR: Parking available inside the gate for Vendors for an extra Fee. $20 for regular vehicles. $50 for Trucks, trailers or larger vehicles. Parking Fee is additional to the space fee. If you do not purchase parking, your vehicle will need to be moved off the grounds by 7am to the outside lot. No vehicles parked near the buildings. Enforced by Security. Shopping begins at 8am.

"Get Picking!" Upstate New York is a Paradise for Antique 'Pickers' Everywhere There is no best season to go antiquing in Upstate New York. However, autumn can't be beat for its natural splendor and for the bargains you will find from the Hudson to the North Country to Western New York. Pickers should definitely put these 15 antique destinations on their next road trip through the region! Gallery Credit: Chuck D'Imperio