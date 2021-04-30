Win a $250 Gift Certificate to Inksanity Tattoo Studio

Are you a fan of ink or have you been thinking about getting a piece done, but the price is holding you back? Well, you're in luck, we are giving away one $250 gift certificate to Inksanity Tattoo Studio in Rome, NY.

All tattoos are done by the owner, Alex Bryden who does incredible work at a reasonable price. His work brings people in from all over Upstate and Central New York. We have three reasons why you should consider your next tattoo experience here:

Custom Designs: At Inksanity Tattoo Studio, they believe people deserve unique and beautiful tattoos. That's why, since the day they opened the doors, Alex has strived to provide custom designs. Whether you're planning a small piece or a large one, you can count on Alex to create something special for you!

Cover-ups: Are you suffering from tattoo regret? Alex can cover up your old ink with a new design, correct fading or a flawed tattoo or turn your current design into something even better.

Big Pieces: No project is too large. Alex will walk you through the design plan you want and offer you a top notch experience no matter the size.

Inksanity Tattoo Studio is located at 8215 Turin Rd in Rome. The gift certificate applies to $250 towards tattoo artwork.

