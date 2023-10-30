ZZ Top, Lynyrd Skynyrd Returning to Central New York in 2024

Two classic rock titans are returning to Central New York!

Less than a year after ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd ignited the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, fans will have another shot to catch the "Sharp-Dressed Simple Man Tour" on Thursday, August 15th at Syracuse's Empower Federal Credit Union at Lakeview. Special guests The Outlaws will open the show.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 3rd at 10am through LiveNation.

The Syracuse concert -- along with a stop at Bethel Woods the following night -- is part of an expansive new 36-date schedule aimed at extending the reach of the highly popular 2023 tour:

Today, the titans of American classic rock ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd have announced 36 additional appearances of their joint co-headlining tour – The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour. The tour kicks off on Friday, March 8 at Enmarket Arena in Savannah, GA, with stops across the Southeast, Midwest and South before wrapping up in Corpus Christi, TX at the American Bank Center. A second leg of appearances will commence on August 15 in Syracuse, NY and continues through September 22 in Ridgefield, WA.

Check out the full itinerary for newly-announced Sharp-Dressed Simple Man Tour dates below:

LYNYRD SKYNYRD & ZZ TOP: THE SHARP DRESSED SIMPLE MAN TOUR DATES:

3/08 Savannah, GA • Enmarket Arena

3/09 Estero, FL • Hertz Arena

3/14 Greenville, SC • Bon Secours Wellness Arena

3/15 Knoxville, TN • Thompson-Boiling Arena at Food City Ctr.

3/16 Columbia, SC • Colonial Life Arena

3/22 Bossier City, LA • Brookshire Grocery Arena

3/23 Southhaven, MS • Landers Center

3/24 Macon, GA • Macon Amphitheater

3/28 Lexington, KY • Rupp Arena

3/29 Greensboro, NC • Greensboro Coliseum

3/30 Charleston, WV • Charleston Coliseum

4/04 Biloxi, MS • Mississippi Coast Coliseum

4/05 Tallahassee, FL • Donald L. Tucker Civic Center

4/06 Huntsville, AL • Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center

4/12 Evansville, IN • Ford Center

4/13 Moline, IL • Vibrant Arena

4/14 Green Bay, WI • Resch Center

4/18 North Little Rock, AR • Simmons Bank Arena

4/19 Lafayette, LA • Cajundome

4/20 Corpus Christi, TX • American Bank Center

8/09 Mount Pleasant, MI • Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort #

8/15 Syracuse, NY • Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview

8/16 Bethel, NY • Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

8/17 Mansfield, MA • Xfinity Center

8/22 Wantagh, NY • Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

8/23 Gilford, NH • BankNH Pavilion

8/24 Hartford, CT • Xfinity Theatre

9/05 Alpharetta, GA • Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

9/07 Virginia Beach, VA • Veterans United Home Loans Amph. at Virginia Beach

9/08 Bristow, VA • Jiffy Lube Live

9/12 Darien Center, NY • Darien Lake Amphitheater

9/13 Clarkston, MI • Pine Knob Music Theatre

9/14 Noblesville, IN • Ruoff Music Center

9/19 Concord, CA • Toyota Pavilion at Concord

9/21 Auburn, WA • White River Amphitheatre

9/22 Ridgefield, WA • RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

# - No Support – Pre-Sale and On-Sale Dates TBD

