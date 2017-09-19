96.9 WOUR is now available on Amazon devices with Alexa. Start your day with Gomez And Lisa In The Morning. Listen to Classic Rock That Works At Work with Mimi and let Scoop get you home anytime on your Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show or any other Alexa-enabled device.

Setting up WOUR on your device is easy.

Download the Alexa app (find Apple version here or the Android version here ).

or the Android version ). Click here to enable the WOUR Skill

to enable the WOUR Skill Once you've enabled the skill, just say, “Alexa, play W-O-U-R.”

Enjoy!

Don't own an Amazon device? Want to learn more about Alexa? Find out everything you need to know from Amazon.com.

Having technical difficulties? Need assistance getting started? Click here for a step-by-step guide to setting up your Echo device and enabling new skills via the Alexa app.

Still having trouble? We're happy to help. Send us an email at: David.Wheeler@townsquaremedia.com