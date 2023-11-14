Judas Priest to Unleash Metal Fury in Central New York

It's time to dust off your leather-- Judas Priest is screaming into Central New York in 2024!

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will cap off their newly-announced Invincible Shield Tour with a stop at Syracuse's Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Judas Priest In Concert - Newark, NJ Getty Images loading...

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 17 at 10 AM through Live Nation.

In addition to Syracuse, Priest is scheduled to play the MVP Arena in Albany the day prior, on Tuesday, May 21st. They had previously played that venue in October of 2022.

FIRST NEW ALBUM SINCE 2018

The Rob Halford-led rockers are hitting the road in support of their forthcoming album, Invincible Shield, which is set for release on March 8th. Invincible Shield marks the band's return to the studio after their 2018 album, Firepower.

"Panic Attack," the first track off the new album, can be heard here.

Check out the full itinerary for Judas Priest's Invincible Shield Tour below:

Judas Priest Invincible Shield Tour 2024

April 18 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre

April 19 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

April 21 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena

April 24 – Bangor, ME – Cross Insurance Center

April 25 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

April 27 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Center

April 28 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River

May 01 – Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre

May 02 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

May 4 - Kalamazoo, MI - Wings Event Center

May 05 – Maryland Heights, MO – St Louis Music Park

May 07 - Huntsville, AL - VBC Propst Arena

May 09 - Daytona, FL - Welcome to Rockville

May 11 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

May 12 - Mobile, AL - Mobile Civic Center Arena

May 14 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

May 17 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center

May 19 – Washington, DC –The Theater at MGM National Harbor

May 21 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena

May 22 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

