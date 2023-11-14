Judas Priest to Unleash Metal Fury in Central New York
It's time to dust off your leather-- Judas Priest is screaming into Central New York in 2024!
The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will cap off their newly-announced Invincible Shield Tour with a stop at Syracuse's Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview on Wednesday, May 22nd.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 17 at 10 AM through Live Nation.
In addition to Syracuse, Priest is scheduled to play the MVP Arena in Albany the day prior, on Tuesday, May 21st. They had previously played that venue in October of 2022.
FIRST NEW ALBUM SINCE 2018
The Rob Halford-led rockers are hitting the road in support of their forthcoming album, Invincible Shield, which is set for release on March 8th. Invincible Shield marks the band's return to the studio after their 2018 album, Firepower.
"Panic Attack," the first track off the new album, can be heard here.
Check out the full itinerary for Judas Priest's Invincible Shield Tour below:
Judas Priest Invincible Shield Tour 2024
April 18 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre
April 19 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
April 21 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena
April 24 – Bangor, ME – Cross Insurance Center
April 25 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
April 27 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Center
April 28 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River
May 01 – Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre
May 02 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
May 4 - Kalamazoo, MI - Wings Event Center
May 05 – Maryland Heights, MO – St Louis Music Park
May 07 - Huntsville, AL - VBC Propst Arena
May 09 - Daytona, FL - Welcome to Rockville
May 11 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
May 12 - Mobile, AL - Mobile Civic Center Arena
May 14 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
May 17 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center
May 19 – Washington, DC –The Theater at MGM National Harbor
May 21 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena
May 22 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview
The Best Song From Every Judas Priest Album
Gallery Credit: Martin Kielty
2023-2024 Capital Region Concert Calendar
Gallery Credit: Karolyi