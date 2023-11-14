Judas Priest to Unleash Metal Fury in Central New York

Judas Priest to Unleash Metal Fury in Central New York

Getty Images for The Rock and Ro

It's time to dust off your leather-- Judas Priest is screaming into Central New York in 2024!

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers will cap off their newly-announced Invincible Shield Tour with a stop at Syracuse's Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Getty Images
loading...

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 17 at 10 AM through Live Nation. 

In addition to Syracuse, Priest is scheduled to play the MVP Arena in Albany the day prior, on Tuesday, May 21st. They had previously played that venue in October of 2022.

FIRST NEW ALBUM SINCE 2018

The Rob Halford-led rockers are hitting the road in support of their forthcoming album, Invincible Shield, which is set for release on March 8th. Invincible Shield marks the band's return to the studio after their 2018 album, Firepower.

"Panic Attack," the first track off the new album, can be heard here.

Check out the full itinerary for Judas Priest's Invincible Shield Tour below:

Judas Priest Invincible Shield Tour 2024
April 18 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre
April 19 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
April 21 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena
April 24 – Bangor, ME – Cross Insurance Center
April 25 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway
April 27 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Center
April 28 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River
May 01 – Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre
May 02 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
May 4 - Kalamazoo, MI - Wings Event Center
May 05 – Maryland Heights, MO – St Louis Music Park
May 07 - Huntsville, AL - VBC Propst Arena
May 09 - Daytona, FL - Welcome to Rockville
May 11 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
May 12 - Mobile, AL - Mobile Civic Center Arena
May 14 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion
May 17 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center
May 19 – Washington, DC –The Theater at MGM National Harbor
May 21 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena
May 22 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

The Best Song From Every Judas Priest Album

Eighteen tracks that prove the British veterans never abandoned their core principles.

Gallery Credit: Martin Kielty

2023-2024 Capital Region Concert Calendar

This Concert Calendar is updated regularly so keep checking back for the latest on Saratoga Performing Arts Center, MVP Arena, The Egg, the Palace Theatre and much more!

Gallery Credit: Karolyi

Filed Under: empower federal credit union amphitheater at lakeview, judas priest 2024 tour, syracuse concerts, Utica News
Categories: Contests, Events, News, Rock, This And That, TSM
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From 96.9 WOUR