Come Sail Away with Styx, Coming to Central New York
Dōmo arigatō!
The legendary Styx are storming into Central New York for an electrifying night filled with hits, old and new, at one of Central New York's most historic theaters.
SUNDAY, MARCH 24
On March 24, 2024, Styx will take the stage at the historic Landmark Theatre at 362 Salina Street in Syracuse. Showtime is at 7:30pm.
Tickets range from $54.35 up to $339.60 for VIP, and can be purchased through Ticketmaster.
With such chart-topping hits as "Renegade", "Come Sail Away" and "Mr. Roboto", Styx first formed in 1972 in Chicago and has been active in the music scene ever since. Their latest studio album, Crash of the Crown, was released in 2021 to critical acclaim, and was "written pre-pandemic and recorded during the trying times of the pandemic," according to the press release.
Styx's current lineup includes:
- James "J.Y." Young – guitars, lead and backing vocals, occasional keyboards (1972–1984, 1990–1991, 1995–present)
- Chuck Panozzo – bass, occasional backing vocals (1972–1984, 1990–1991, 1995–1999; part-time 1999–present)
- Tommy Shaw – guitars, lead and backing vocals, occasional mandolin and banjo (1975–1984, 1995–present)
- Todd Sucherman – drums, percussion, occasional backing vocals (1995–present)
- Lawrence Gowan – keyboards, lead and backing vocals, occasional acoustic guitar (1999–present)
- Ricky Phillips – bass, backing vocals, part-time guitar (2003–present)
- Will Evankovich - guitar, backing vocals, occasional mandolin and keyboards (2021–present; session musician, guest, and producer 2015–2021)
Brush up on your Styx before before you go by checking out a comprehensive ranking of all their albums below:
