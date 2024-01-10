Several Big Names in Classic Rock Performing in Rome New York

Whoever is in charge of events at Rome's Capitol Theatre seems to be a classic rock fan, and we're definitely not complaining. Throughout the winter into spring, a continuous lineup of iconic acts will blast through Central New York, giving fans plenty of opportunities for a great night out.

38 SPECIAL • Friday, February 9, 2024

Known for their Southern rock and arena rock sound, 38 Special gained popularity with hits like "Hold On Loosely" and "Caught Up in You" during the 1980s.

Get your tickets to 38 Special here.

MR. BIG • Saturday, February 10, 2024

In the 1980s, Mr. Big gained radio prominence with their fusion of hard rock, pop, and ballad elements, and their standout track "To Be With You" stands as one of their biggest hits.

Get your tickets to Mr. Big here.

ALDO NOVA & HONEYMOON SUITE • Friday, February 23, 2024

Aldo Nova is a Canadian rock musician who achieved notable success in the early 1980s with his self-titled debut album, featuring hits like "Fantasy" and "Foolin' Yourself." Canadian rockers Honeymoon Suite will open the show.

Get your tickets to Aldo Nova & Honeymoon Suite here.

ACE FREHLEY • Friday, April 12, 2024

Renowned for his distinctive guitar work, Ace Frehley played a crucial role in defining KISS's initial sound and image. After parting ways with KISS in 1982, he has since thrived as a successful solo artist and will be touring in promote of his latest studio album, "10,000 Volts."

Get your tickets to Ace Frehley here.

MARTIN BARRE OF JETHRO TULL • Saturday, May 4, 2024

Martin Barre is a British guitarist best known for his long-time association with the progressive rock band Jethro Tull. Renowned for his skillful guitar playing, Barre has been a key contributor to the band's distinctive sound.

Get your tickets to Martin Barre here.

Check out more goings-on at the historic Rome Capitol Theatre over on their official website.

