Allman Brothers Band Releasing Live Album Recorded in CNY

The legendary Allman Brothers Band are releasing a new live album from a concert that took place right here in Central New York.

The historic concert at Manley Field House, Syracuse University, on April 7, 1972, is making its way to music stores and online platforms on January 12, 2024. The details of the event are clear-cut—the "when" and "where" are right in the title: Manley Field House, Syracuse University, April 7, 1972:

On April 7, 1972, the Allman Brothers Band was asked to perform at Manley Field House on the Syracuse University campus. The ensuing performance captured a period of change for the beloved ensemble following the tragic passing of bandleader Duane Allman. To mark the occasion, they have announced the release of the live show on CD and digital for the first time.

Tune In To Hep C Benefit Concert Featuring The Allman Brothers With Natalie Cole Singer Natalie Cole performs with the Allman Brothers at the Beacon Theatre on July 27, 2011 (Getty Images) loading...

The concert represents a snapshot of the Allman Brothers Band during their "Five-Man Band" period, following the loss of Duane Allman in 1971. The lineup featured Gregg Allman, Dickey Betts, Berry Oakley, and drummers Butch Trucks and Jaimoe.

FULL TRACKLIST FOR THE ALLMAN BROTHERS' NEW LIVE ALBUM

Disc One:

1. Introduction

2. Statesboro Blues

3. Done Somebody Wrong

4. Ain’t Wastin’ Time No More

5. One Way Out

6. Stormy Monday

7. You Don’t Love Me

Disc Two:

1. In Memory Of Elizabeth Reed

2. Midnight Rider

3. Whipping Post

4. Syracuse Jam

5. Hot ‘Lanta

So the big question is: were you a part of the audience that night? If you were, there's a chance you might catch yourself in the recording.

