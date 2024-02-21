The Flaming Lips Returning to Central New York for Summer Concert
Psychedelic rockers The Flaming Lips will return to Central New York for the type of vibrant summer spectacle they're famous for delivering.
TUESDAY, JULY 23, 2024
The Wayne Coyne-fronted experimental band will bring their eclectic brand of rock to Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards on Tuesday, July 23rd. Doors open at 6pm.
Tickets go on sale Thursday, Feb. 22nd at 10am and can be purchased here.
The band is expected to perform their critically-acclaimed 2002 album Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots in its entirety:
Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots is a sci-fi-themed quasi-concept album that cast The Flaming Lips’ most playful and profound songs to date in a wondrous swirl of ambient electronics, digital beats, and psychedelic splendor.
GRAMMY AWARD WINNERS
The Flaming Lips was formed in Oklahoma City in 1983. Their musical style strikes a unique balance between whimsical and existential, and their stage shows have become legendary for their visuals, which often include things like giant hamster balls, inflatable robots and confetti cannons. Their biggest hits include "Do You Realize??" and "She Don't Use Jelly."
The Flaming Lips last performed in Central New York in November 12th, 2021 at the Crouse-Hinds Theater in Syracuse. They also performed at Utica's Saranac Brewery in August of 2019.
BEAK & SKIFF APPLE ORCHARDS
Located in Lafayette, New York, Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards is a renowned Central New York destination for apple picking and hard cider sampling. Its picturesque setting has made it a popular destination for summer concerts over the last several years.
Learn more about their offerings on their official website.
