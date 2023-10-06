Bruce Springsteen Reveals New Dates for Postponed Upstate NY Shows

After weeks of speculation, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have finally revealed new dates after an illness forced the Boss's cancellation of the remainder of his 2023 schedule.

On April 15, 2024, Springsteen will take the stage at Albany's MVP Arena at 7:30 p.m., and on April 18, 2024, he'll perform at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse at the same starting time.

Tickets bought for the initial dates will remain valid for the rescheduled shows. Additional ticket sales for these new dates may be announced in a the near future via Ticketmaster.

HOW TO OBTAIN A REFUND

For those ticketholders who are unable to attend the new rescheduled dates for whatever reason, you can submit a refund request through Ticketmaster up to 30 days from the announcement of the new dates (which was Friday, October 6th). Viewing your tickets while logged into your Ticketmaster account should walk you through that procedure.

Springsteen canceled the original concert at Syracuse's JMA Dome just days before it was supposed to occur, back on September 7th. It was then announced the 73-year-old rocker was battling a peptic ulcer disease, and his doctors urged him to withdraw from the road while he recovered.

Springsteen said in a statement:

Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support. I’m on the mend and can’t wait to see you all next year.

Springsteen has achieved numerous accolades, including multiple Grammy Awards, an Academy Award, and an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

