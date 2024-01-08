Ace Frehley Electrifying Central New York on ‘10,000 Volts’ Tour
The Spaceman is riding a comet headed straight for Central New York.
ROME CAPITOL THEATRE
Frehley has announced a 2024 tour to promote his latest album 10,000 Volts which will include a stop at Rome's historic Capitol Theatre. The show will take place on Friday, April 12th at 7pm.
Tickets for Ace Frehley at the Capitol can be purchased here.
Frehley is renowned for his distinctive guitar work and played a pivotal role in shaping KISS's early sound and image. Frehley and KISS parted ways in 1982 due to creative differences and personal issues, but he later rejoined the band for various reunions.
Frehley was not invited to take part in KISS's most recent "End of the Road" tour, which wrapped this past December. KISS has indicated that their band will continue "in avatar form," which Frehley has stated he "doesn't get."
Check out the full itinerary for Ace Frehley's '10,000 Volts' 2024 Tour below:
01/25 – Frankfort, KY @ Grand Theatre
01/26 – Anderson, IN @ Paramount Theatre
01/27 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center
03/02-06 – Miami, FL @ Monsters of Rock Cruise
03/28 – New York, NY @ Sony Hall
03/29 – Woonsocket, RI @ Stadium Theatre
03/30 – Rutland, VT @ Paramount Theatre
04/12 – Rome, NY @ Rome Capitol Theatre
04/13 – Carteret, NJ @ Carteret Performing Arts & Events Center
06/28 – Marion, IL @ Marion Cultural & Civic Center
