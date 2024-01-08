Ace Frehley Electrifying Central New York on ‘10,000 Volts’ Tour

The Spaceman is riding a comet headed straight for Central New York.

ROME CAPITOL THEATRE

Frehley has announced a 2024 tour to promote his latest album 10,000 Volts which will include a stop at Rome's historic Capitol Theatre. The show will take place on Friday, April 12th at 7pm.

Rome Capitol Theatre via Facebook Rome Capitol Theatre via Facebook loading...

Ace Frehley is back in the touring groove. The former KISS lead guitarist is bringing his stable of hits to venues all over North America…and he’s coming to Rome on Friday, April 12, at the Capitol Theatre.

Tickets for Ace Frehley at the Capitol can be purchased here.

Frehley is renowned for his distinctive guitar work and played a pivotal role in shaping KISS's early sound and image. Frehley and KISS parted ways in 1982 due to creative differences and personal issues, but he later rejoined the band for various reunions.

Frehley was not invited to take part in KISS's most recent "End of the Road" tour, which wrapped this past December. KISS has indicated that their band will continue "in avatar form," which Frehley has stated he "doesn't get."

The Children Matter Benefit Concert Featuring Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley, Don Felder And Cheap Trick Hannah Foslien / Getty Images loading...

Check out the full itinerary for Ace Frehley's '10,000 Volts' 2024 Tour below:

01/25 – Frankfort, KY @ Grand Theatre

01/26 – Anderson, IN @ Paramount Theatre

01/27 – Nashville, IN @ Brown County Music Center

03/02-06 – Miami, FL @ Monsters of Rock Cruise

03/28 – New York, NY @ Sony Hall

03/29 – Woonsocket, RI @ Stadium Theatre

03/30 – Rutland, VT @ Paramount Theatre

04/12 – Rome, NY @ Rome Capitol Theatre

04/13 – Carteret, NJ @ Carteret Performing Arts & Events Center

06/28 – Marion, IL @ Marion Cultural & Civic Center

Official Ace Frehley Official Ace Frehley loading...

KISS Says Goodbye to New York! KISS played the final concert of their career on Saturday December 2, 2023 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. We were there and this is a glimpse into what it was like at the End of the Road. Gallery Credit: Karolyi

Rent Ace Frehley's Former Mansion Have you ever been inside of a rockstar's home? Now you can Rock and Roll All Night when you rent one of Ace Frehley's former mansions via Airbnb . You don't need to know how to play guitar, you just need around $800 each night and the place, just over the New York border, is yours. Let's take a look around. Gallery Credit: Karolyi