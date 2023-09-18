Bush Storming Central New York for Epic Greatest Hits Concert
The rock band Bush is making its way to Central New York this fall.
The Gavin Rossdale-led rockers will make a stop at Syracuse's historic Landmark Theatre on Sunday, November 19th as part of their "Nowhere to Go But Everywhere" tour.
Bush will be supported by Bad Wolves and Eva Under Fire, who are scheduled to start the show at 7pm.
Ticketmaster will be selling tickets to the general public beginning Friday, September 22nd. There will be an early presale opportunity for Citi cardmembers, starting Tuesday at 10 a.m.
Fans don't have to worry about the time-old concert gripe that "they just played tracks off their new album," because Bush's new album is a Greatest Hits compilation, and greatest hits is what fans can expect. "Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023) will drop on Monday, November 10th.
In addition to the Syracuse show, Bush's "Nowhere to Go but Everywhere" tour will make an additional Upstate New York stop in Buffalo on November 22nd at the Town Ballroom.
REIGNING THE AIRWAVES IN THE 1990S
Bush received heavy airplay on MTV and rock radio stations after first bursting on the scene in the mid '90s. Songs like "Everything Zen", "The Chemicals Between Us", "Comedown" and "Glycerine". Their music videos were a staple on MTV shows like Total Request Live and 120 Minutes.
In addition to fronting Bush since 1992, the gravelly-voiced Gavin Rossdale is known for his high profile relationship to Gwen Stefani, to whom he was married from 2002 to 2016. They had three children together.