As the musicians who are canceling or at least rescheduling shows continues to grow, we have another name to add to that list: Carlos Santana. On Tuesday, Santana announced that he would cancel the European dates on his Miraculous 2020 world tour.

Pearl Jam, Madonna and Mariah Carey are among a host of musicians to cancel or reschedule tour dates as concern about the virus sweeps the nation like wildfire of fear.

Although the Coronavirus is only a serious threat to infants, older adults, and people with a pre-existing condition that could make them more vulnerable, musicians understandably don't want to put any of their fans in danger.

The Utica OD has been covering the outbreak from the start. We can't say for sure yet whether or not Santana's scheduled August 20th show at the Lakeview Amphitheater in Syracuse will fall victim to the virus, but we'll keep you updated.

