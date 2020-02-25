Legendary artists Carlos Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire will be the hottest ticket this summer with the Miraculous Supernatural 2020 Tour.

The Live Nation tour kicks off June 19th in San Diego and will make stops in Los Angeles, Dallas, New York, Chicago, Toronto, and more before wrapping August 29th in Tampa.

Presale tickets for Citi cardmembers go on sale Wednesday, February 26th at noon local time until Thursday, February 27th at 10 pm local time through Citi Entertainment. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, February 28th at 10 am local time at LiveNation.com and range from $40 to $150 plus fees.

Santana will highlight songs from both his Supernatural and Woodstock eras, as well as newer tracks from his 2019 full-length album Africa Speaks. Earth, Wind & Fire is one of music’s most celebrated musical forces in history with an iconic music catalog that has been the soundtrack of millions of lives around the world.

“It is a great joy and honor to co-share music with the magnificent elements of Earth, Wind & Fire. We look forward to delight, joy and ecstasy!...I feel like a 20 year old on stage playing with my band, and they deliver incredible energy on every song. When we hit the stage, we know we will touch your heart and make you dance, sing, cry, laugh and leave your worries and fears behind. The shows will feature the hits of yesterday, today and tomorrow…with energy!” [Carlos Santana]

Earth, Wind & Fire was the first African American R&B group to receive the prestigious Kennedy Center Honor in 2019. Philip Bailey, Verdine White, and Ralph Johnson continue the legacy of the band with career achievements that include nine Grammys, one being a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016. EWF’s music catalog of singles and albums have tallied hundreds of millions of streams and sales worldwide and forever changed the history of music.

“We are excited to rock the USA alongside our friend Carlos Santana and his band with their off-the-chart musicianship and high energy show...We‘re going to bring the mighty elements of the universe to the stage and take fans on a journey they’ll never forget. This is gonna be a blast!" [EWF lead vocalist Philip Bailey.]

MIRACULOUS SUPERNATURAL 2020 TOUR DATES:

Friday, June 19, 2020 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Saturday, June 20, 2020 Los Angeles, CA Banc of California Stadium

Tuesday, June 23, 2020 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre

Wednesday, June 24, 2020 Concord, CA Concord Pavilion

Friday, June 26, 2020 Ridgefield, WA Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Saturday, June 27, 2020 George, WA Gorge Amphitheatre

Tuesday, June 30, 2020 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre

Wednesday, July 01, 2020 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

Friday, July 03, 2020 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion

Sunday July 05, 2020 Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Tuesday, July 07, 2020 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Wednesday, July 08, 2020 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

Friday, July 10, 2020 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

Saturday, July 11, 2020 Tinley Park, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sunday, July 12, 2020 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater - Summerfest Grounds

Wednesday, August 05, 2020 Burgettstown, PA S&T Bank Music Park

Thursday, August 06, 2020 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

Saturday, August 08, 2020 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium

Sunday, August 09, 2020 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage

Tuesday, August 11, 2020 Montreal, QC Centre Bell

Wednesday, August 12, 2020 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center

Friday, August 14, 2020 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

Saturday, August 15, 2020 Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sunday, August 16, 2020 Holmdel, NJ PNC Bank Arts Center

Wednesday, August 19, 2020 Syracuse, NY St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Thursday, August 20, 2020 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion

Saturday, August 22, 2020 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live

Sunday, August 23, 2020 Bethel, NY Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

Tuesday, August 25, 2020 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Wednesday, August 26, 2020 Atlanta, GA Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

Friday, August 28, 2020 West Palm Beach, FL iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre at the South Florida Fairgrounds

Saturday, August 29, 2020 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds