Picente: No Oneida County Cases Yet; Postpones Local Elections

As of late Monday afternoon, Oneida County still does not have a confirmed case of Coronavirus. However, County Executive Anthony Picente is still urging caution and is postponing local town and village elections scheduled for Wednesday.

Test Results

At a media briefing Monday, Picente said there were 36 county residents who were in a mandated quarentine and another 39 who were precautionarily confined to their households. On Sunday, officials said there were results from 15 residents whose test outcomes were unknown. Picente said those results still have not come back, and an addtional three samples were taken Monday and send for lab testing.

New Drive-thru Testing at MVHS

Mohawk Valley Health System opened a Coronavirus testing center at their Burrstone Road Office location on Monday. While Rome Memorial Hospital will open a drive-thru testing at Chestnut Commons on on East Chestnut Street in Rome on Tuesday.

Each will be open from 11am-3pm, Monday through Friday.

Picente stressed, a doctor's order is still required for testing. It is not open to the public for at-will testing. Those individuals who are required to be tested will be swabbed for a sample right inside their vehicle. Then samples will be shipped out for testing, he said.

Town and Village Elections

Picente is delaying Wednesday's local town and village elections. At this time, the postponement is for one month. The County Executive said he'd spoken with some local officials about the issue, some of whom were not happy with his decision. He believes it is neccessary considering the number of at risk seniors who vote or work a polling locations. In the meantime, current office holders will stay in place until the elections are rescheduled.

Picente has previously said he hoped Governor Cuomo would move to postpone Wednesday's local elections statewide. As of this posting, Cuomo had not.

Cuomo's Call to Send 50% of Government Employees Home

Picente said a large number of county employees, primarily in the field of public safety, are considered essential employees. He said he was unclear as to whether Cuomo's call for a 50% reduction is a mandate or a suggestion. Picente said considering the number of city, town, village and county employees, such a mandate would cause difficulties considering the larege amount of public safety workers employed by local governments.

New Information Line for COVID-19

The Oneida County Health Department has established an informational line specifically dedicated to questions about COVID-19. The public is welcome to call 315-798-5431 with questions about Coronavirus.

Also, the New York State Department of Health has a hotline for COVID-19 questions: 1-888364-3065.

However, all other quesitons related to clinics, Hepatitis A, TB or immunizations in Oneida County should contact 315-798-5747.