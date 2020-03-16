Utica And Rome Declare States Of Emergency

Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri has declared a State of Emergency in the City due the coronavirus.

The State of Emergency will remain in effect for 30 days of until it’s rescinded.

City Hall will be closed to the public until further notice.

All convenience stores in Utica that do not have fuel available for sale will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Meanwhile, Rome Mayor Jacqueline Izzo has also declared a State of Emergency due to COVID-19.

Rome City Hall is closed until further notice.

Last week, Izzo close JFK Arena, the indoor park at Pinti Field and the city’s dog park in an effort to limit the spread of coronavirus.