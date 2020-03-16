The Foo Fighters have announced that they will reschedule upcoming dates for the 2020 Van Tour as concern about the Coronavirus spreads throughout the United States and the world.

Grohl reminded fans of the tour he put on with a broken leg, to let them know that he wasn't backing out of his obligation. He said in a press release that endangering the health of his fans was an entirely different matter, and one that he would avoid at all costs. The man has rocked with Sesame Street, so he can't very well endanger the health of his fans.

"Well, playing a gig with a sock full of broken bones is one thing..." Grohl announced. The tour is currently being rescheduled for December dates, and you can see those here.

As for the music they'll be playing when they do get on the road? "It's gonna bring everyone's ****ing hearts together...' Grohl promised. We can't wait.