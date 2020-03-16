Former US Representative Richard Hanna Dies After Cancer Battle

Former US Representative Richard Hanna has died at the age of 69.

Syracuse.com is reporting that Hanna died after a "private and courageous battle with cancer."

Hanna retired from Congress in 2016, after having served three terms. Hanna was a moderate within the party, and a fierce advocate of women and the LGBT community.

In a statement, his family said “His life and work will remain an inspiration for generations to come – from the structures he built through Hanna Construction to his charitable works that continue to benefit the lives of many in our community, and the indelible mark he left on the U.S. House of Representatives standing for tolerance, personal freedom, and equal rights for all."

“Richard was honorable, he led by example, and always stood for what he believed was right,” the statement said, according to Syracuse.com.

Representative Anthony Brindisi, who holds the seat once occupied by Hanna, said in a statement “I am shocked and deeply saddened to learn of the loss of Richard Hanna, a personal friend and professional mentor. The Congressman was a giant of upstate New York, a public servant who ‘talked the talk’ and ‘walked the walk’ in his bipartisan service to this community. He put people before politics, our hometown above all else, and he led with true heart."

"Our community is better for his service and he will be dearly missed."

Hanna is survived by his wife, Kim, and their children, Emerson and Grace. A celebration of Hanna’s life and memorial service is planned for later this spring.