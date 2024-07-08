Get Ready For The 2024 Utica Stampede Rodeo- Tickets On Sale

The 2024 Utica Stampede Rodeo and Expo will hit the Adirondack Bank Center on Friday, August 2nd and Saturday August 3rd. Are you ready?

2023's Rodeo in Utica was a huge success, with more than 7,000 people in the Aud over two nights for back-to-back sellout crowds.

Tickets Are Available Now!

New For 2024

New this year is the opportunity for a VIP Cowboy Experience. Fans can meet the horses and bulls, hang with the cowboys and the rodeo clown, and enjoy photo ops and fun on the dirt before the event. VIP Cowboy Experience Packages are available as an add on to your ticket at empirestateix.com.

What Is The Utica Stampede Rodeo?

The Utica Stampede is facilitated by Lucky E Rodeo Company. It's an official American Professional Rodeo Association (APRA) event. This will be the fourth ever rodeo in Utica.

It spans two days and will feature eight different events: Bull riding, Bareback Horse Riding, Saddle Bronc Horse Riding, Barrel Racing, Breakaway Roping, Team Roping, Tie Down Roping, and Steer Wrestling. Approximately 30 bull riders, some of the best from across the Northeast, will compete for large cash prizes in each event. More information about other event amenities will be announced in the coming weeks.

Tickets to the 2024 Utica Stampede are on sale now at on empirestatetix.com, in person at the Adirondack Bank Center Box Office, or over the phone by calling 315-790-9070. Tickets to the event start at just $21. The start time for both days is 7PM. The Utica Stampede Rodeo and Expo is presented by Don’s Ford. Come enjoy the rodeo in Utica! Get your tickets at empirestatetix.com.

