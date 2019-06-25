Santana's lengthy summer tour with the Doobie Brothers started on June 22 with a 19-song set at the Ak-Chin Pavillon in Phoenix.

You can see the set lists and video from both acts below.

Santana bandleader Carlos Santana is honoring a pair of milestones with this trek. The 50th anniversary of Santana's career-making performance at Woodstock was recognized right from the start as the group opened with "Soul Sacrifice," which they famously played at the music festival.

They're also celebrating the 20th anniversary of their comeback album Supernatural. The evening featured an appearance by Rob Thomas, who sat in mid-set for "Voodoo Child" and then returned during the encore for "Smooth," plus a cover of the Chambers Brothers' "Love, Peace and Happiness."

Santana also performed a pair of new songs: the title track from this year's In Search of Mona Lisa EP and "Breaking Down the Door" from the recently released Africa Speaks.

The Doobie Brothers' 14-song opening set focused heavily on their third record, The Captain and Me, with six songs coming from that 1973 release. With the exception of "Takin' It to the Streets," their entire show consisted of tunes from their pre-Michael McDonald era.

"The tour with Santana is a great match," Doobies singer and guitarist Tom Johnston recently told UCR. "We’ve known Carlos for many years and we both came out of the Bay Area when we started. Musically, it’s a diverse show. It’s been fun to reunite."

The tour continues tomorrow at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, Calif., and runs through Aug. 25, when it wraps up at the Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh, N.Y. You can see all the dates here.

The Doobie Brothers, Phoenix, June 22, 2019

1. "Rockin' Down the Highway"

2. "Take Me in Your Arms (Rock Me a Little While)"

3. "Ukiah"

4. "Dark Eyed Cajun Woman"

5. "Clear as the Driven Snow"

6. "Eyes of Silver"

7. Bill Payne keyboard solo

8. "Takin' It to the Streets"

9. "Jesus Is Just Alright"

10. "Without You"

11. "Long Train Runnin'"

12. "China Grove"

Encore

13. "Black Water"

14. "Listen to the Music"

Santana, Phoenix, June 22, 2019

1. "Soul Sacrifice"

2. "Jin-go-lo-ba"

3. "Evil Ways" / "A Love Supreme"

4. "(Da Le) Yaleo"

5. "Put Your Lights On"

6. "Hope You're Feeling Better"

7. "Voodoo Child"

8. "Black Magic Woman" / "Gypsy Queen"

9. "Oye Como Va"

10. "Breaking Down the Door"

11. "In Search of Mona Lisa"

12. "Maria Maria"

13. "Foo Foo"

14. "Corazón Espinado"

15. "Toussaint L'Ouverture"

Encore

16. "Sentient Sphere"

17. "Are You Ready"

18. "Smooth"

19. "Love, Peace and Happiness"