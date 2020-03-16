Bishop Lucia Suspends All Masses And Public Gatherings
Due to the ongoing spread of the coronavirus, Bishop Douglas Lucia of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse is suspending all public gatherings for Mass and other parish activities effective immediately.
Parishoners are dispensed from their obligation to participate in Sunday Mass.
Churches may remain open for prayer using social distancing guidelines.
Bishop Lucia has informed all clergy of the decision and he's issued a letter to the people which can be found on the diocesan website.