Several CNY Humane Societies Closed To The Public

To keep staff and animals healthy, many local humane societies are closed to the general public.

Currently closed to visitors:

Stevens-Swan Humane Society

Due to the current situation regarding COVID-19, Stevens-Swan Humane Society will be closed to visitors until further notice. As always, the well-being of our animals is our top priority and to insure their care we must protect our staff. We realize this decision will slow down our adoption process but feel it is the best option under the current circumstances.

Staff will be in every day, and phones will be on during regular business hours.

Animals will still receive the same quality of care.

Animal Control and Law Enforcement will still have 24hr access to bring in strays.

*If you find a stray, please contact Animal Control first.

*All areas pick up stray dogs, for areas that don't pick up cats we ask you call our shelter before showing up.

*People will still be able to claim their lost pet, and we ask you to call first.

*We will not be offering pet cremation services, spay/neuter, or rabies vaccine clinics during this time.

*If you feel you can no longer keep your pet, please call the shelter.

Susquehanna SPCA

As we continue to take action to help keep our staff and community healthy, we will be changing our normal operations at the shelter to reduce the number of visitors at a given time. Starting this week, we will be open to the public by appointments only. If you are interested in learning more about our available animals or have someone in mind that you would like to meet, please call the shelter at 607-547-8111 to schedule your visit.

They are still accepting surrenders and will continue to be here to support the community through these difficult times.

CNY SPCA has just issued temporary hours of operation. Mon. 1 – 3, Tues. Closed, Wed. – Sat. 1 – 3, Sun. Closed

At this time we cannot accommodate any groups of people, we are sorry for the inconvenience. While we understand that people enjoy coming in just to view our animals, we ask that only interested adopters come in during this period of quarantine. We need our staff to remain healthy so that our animals can be cared for without interruption. Thank you for understanding.We will make appointments between the hours of 10 AM and 1 PM for dogs to be returned to owners, and adoptions to be completed.

The spay/neuter clinic will remain open during the COVID-19 Outbreak.

We are however practicing social distancing in compliance of the regulations put in place by the Governor and our County Executive. We will call you in one at a time to check in. If you are showing signs of illness, please do not get our of your car, message us at 315-748-8889 and we will meet you inside the vestibule to retrieve your pet and payment. Please be patient with us as we are all learning to maneuver the policies now in effect regarding social distancing.

Herkimer County Humane Society and Humane Society of Rome were operating as usual when this story was published on 3/16/2020 at 4:03 pm.

