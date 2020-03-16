Well, sort of... The Variety reported the Coronavirus concerns have temporarily delayed filming of The Batman, Warner Bros. announced last week that concerns over the spread of the virus are causing the filmmakers to put at least a two-week hold on filming the highly anticipated superhero drama that was supposed to hit theaters in late June of 2021.

Collin Farrell was slated to play the Penguin, so we can only hope that this delay doesn't last long. Not all films are halting production, as films like King Richard and The Matrix IV, as of this writing, were reportedly moving forward with their schedules.

We're hoping the delay isn't too long, and that the film will be worth the wait.

If you're a BatFan (and who isn't) you can check out more of our coverage of the caped crusader here, and here... and here.