Trending:
Win $250 To Inksanity Tattoo Studio
CNY Online Job Fair
Half Off Thursdays
Win a Lynyrd Skynyrd Prize Pack
Local Label Utica
WOUR App
WOUR On Google Home
96.9 WOUR
Sign In
Home
On-Air
Schedule
All DJs
Jen Austin
Andrew Derminio
Ultimate Classic Rock
Mimi Griswold
Listen
Listen Live
WOUR Mobile App
Alexa
Google Home
Playlist
Recently Played
Events
World's Largest Yard Sale
Submit an Event
Rock Rewards
Join Now
Newsletter
Contests
Contest Rules
VIP Support
Win Stuff
Make It Count With Jack Daniels Contest
Contact Us
Help & Contact Info
Website Feedback
Report an Inaccuracy
Careers
Advertise With Us
Submit An Event
Be An Event Vendor
More
Home
On-Air
Schedule
All DJs
Jen Austin
Andrew Derminio
Ultimate Classic Rock
Mimi Griswold
Listen
Listen Live
WOUR Mobile App
Alexa
Google Home
Playlist
Recently Played
Events
World's Largest Yard Sale
Submit an Event
Rock Rewards
Join Now
Newsletter
Contests
Contest Rules
VIP Support
Win Stuff
Make It Count With Jack Daniels Contest
Contact Us
Help & Contact Info
Website Feedback
Report an Inaccuracy
Careers
Advertise With Us
Submit An Event
Be An Event Vendor
Listen Now
Cindy's Rockblock Weekend
Cindy's Rockblock Weekend
INSTAGRAM
Weed Is Legal, But Can Mary Jane Come To Work With You In NYS?
Jim Rondenelli
Weed Is Legal, But Can Mary Jane Come To Work With You In NYS?
Riding Your ATV Unlawfully Could Leave You With An Empty Wallet
Price Chopper and Market 32 Locations In Utica, Rome, New Hartford, Oneida, Hamilton, Richfield Springs, and Little Falls Now Offering COVID Walk-In Vaccinations
[POLL] Will Vaccine Incentives Help You Get Vaccinated If You Haven’t Already?
Popular Ice Cream Parlor In The Catskills Serves Gigantic 1/2 Gallon Ice Cream Cone
Child Who Dreams of Career in Law Enforcement Arrests New York State Trooper
LATEST POSTS
Weed Is Legal, But Can Mary Jane Come To Work With You In NYS?
Recreational marijuana is now legal in New York State. But what does the new marijuana law mean for businesses and their employees?
Jim Rondenelli
Over 20 Thousand Students In CNY May Be Eligible For FREE Lunch
New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is pushing to make universal schools meals programs permanent.
Jim Rondenelli
Onondaga County Sheriffs Celebrate Retirement of K9 Drago After Seven Years of Service
Drago graduated from the Police Academy with his handler, Deputy Jeff Neal, back in 2014, according to Syracuse.com, when he was just 16-months-old.
Kaylin
Harley Davidson of Utica Throwing a Party to Celebrate Armed Forces Day
Harley Davidson of Utica is celebrating Armed Forces Day with a day full of events to honor those who currently serve our country and the veterans who have.
Andrew Derminio
Cuteness Overload: Meet The Newest Kids at The Utica Zoo
Watch out friends, there's some new kids in town and they're taking over.
Kaylin
New Hartford Man Arrested on Charges Related to Capitol Riot Attack
A New Hartford man was arrested Thursday for his alleged role in the Capitol riot attack on January 6th.
Andrew Derminio
Hey Governor Cuomo, Why Can’t We Ditch the Face Masks in New York State?
The day we've all been dreaming of is finally here. We can get rid of the face masks. That is, unless we live in New York State.
Polly
Price Chopper and Market 32 Locations In Utica, Rome, New Hartford, Oneida, Hamilton, Rich…
Shoppers across Utica, Rome, New Hartford, Oneida, Hamilton, Richfield Springs, and Little Falls can now walk up for COVID-19 vaccines.
Kaylin
Riding Your ATV Unlawfully Could Leave You With An Empty Wallet
Utica Mayor Rob Palmieri is proposing an ordinance to combat the illegal use of ATV’s in the City.
Jim Rondenelli
CDC: If You’re Fully Vaccinated, You Can Lower Your Mask
The news is overdue and welcome for those who have been inoculated, and may serve as a motivating factor to those who are on the fence about receiving the vaccine.
Jeff Monaski
Will New York’s Newest Term For Tourism Inspire You To Travel?
I really can't imagine anyone liking this term. It really just sounds very braggadocious. However, it's such a New York thing to do.
Vinnie
Chick-Fil-A is Overrated, It’s The Nicest Possible Way To Say It
We all have opinions, and this is mine when it comes to the fast-food chicken juggernauts. I think it's actually not that absurd of a take.
Vinnie
Load More Articles