The Consequences of Shooting Down a Drone in New York State

As reports of unknown drones flying over different parts of New York State keep coming up, people wonder if it's okay to shoot down these drones.

In New York, it is against the law to shoot down a drone, and there are serious consequences for doing so. Even if a drone is causing problems or invading privacy, shooting it down is not a good idea and can get you in trouble with the authorities.

Federal Law and Penalties

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says that shooting at aircraft, which includes drones, is not allowed under federal law. Destroying aircraft is a crime under 18 U.S. Code § 32, and you could face big fines or even go to prison for up to 20 years if you intentionally damage or disable aircraft in the U.S.

The FAA also warns that shooting drones can be very dangerous. A drone hit by bullets could crash into people, buildings, or other aircraft, causing serious risks of accidents and disaster.

Enforcing New York State Laws

In addition to federal rules, New York laws have strict consequences for shooting down drones. People in New York who shoot drones may be charged with crimes like damaging property (under New York Penal Law §145.00) or endangering others by firing guns in residential or public areas (as described in New York Penal Law §120.20).

Because of New York's tough gun laws, people who illegally use firearms may face even more legal problems. Both federal and state laws clearly say that shooting drones in New York is not allowed.

Protecting Privacy and Following the Law

Concerns about drones invading privacy are valid, but shooting them down is not the right answer. To address illegal drone activity:

Contact the Police: Tell the police about suspicious drone actions and give them as much information as you can to help with their investigation.

Report to the FAA: Use the FAA’s online system to report unlawful drone activities and make sure that aviation regulations are followed.

Keep Records: Take pictures or videos of the drone and write down any incidents related to it, which can be useful for legal actions against those breaking the rules.

