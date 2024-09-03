Why Are Children Committing Gun Crimes in Utica and Elsewhere?

Increasingly, crimes are being committed in Utica and around the country involving young kids with guns, and police are struggling to get the trend under control.

Over the weekend, Utica dealt with two separate incidents involving kids and guns, including an armed robbery where the get-away vehicle was two bicycles - allowing what looked like 14 year olds, racing away from authorities. Over the summer, a 13-year-old boy was shot and killed by police in Utica after he scuffled with officers and according to police, was in possession of a mock handgun which led to the shooting. Meanwhile, in nearby Syracuse, a 15-year-old boy has been charged in the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl. There are countless other stories like this from around New York and around the country.

What's caused this increase in youth gun violence?

Lt. Mike Curley of the Utica Police Department was on WIBX this morning claiming New York's new law, Raise the Age and the absence of consequences are among what they believe are the causes. Curley added that parents are a part of the problem as well, saying that parents want to be their kids friends instead of parenting them and keeping them off the streets and in possession of hand guns, rifles, and what was recently recovered by officers - a hand grenade.

Curley said they're working hard to reach the hearts and minds of these kids, but as of late - Utica seems to be losing the battle.

Listen to the complete interview with Curley via YouTube.



