Hi Idiots.

Today ends a wonderful year of shenanigans and charity that made 2024 (and my first year) one to remember. Many of you have spent hundreds of hours with us this year and we couldn't thank you enough. It has been a whirlwind of a year capped with another successful and wonderful round of Holiday Break-Ins.

Canva / FBHW Canva / FBHW loading...

In total, we had 10 Break-Ins around Michigan, the Jersey Shore, New York, and Maine. We've said it once and we've said it again, nothing we do on this show would be possible if it wasn't for the support of all of you and the Fancy Idiots who help support the show. We are truly blessed and beyond humbled that we can do days like this and give families a bit of a Christmas miracle heading into the new year.

On a personal note, this was my (Tommy) first experience with the Holiday Break-Ins and the end of my first year with the show. When I was looking for a job out of college, I wanted one that made an impact in the community and this has done that and then some. Thank you all for embracing this new blog experience we've been working on all year and look forward to growing it next year.

The Free Beer and Hot Wings Morning Show will be off for the next two weeks, returning on January 6th. We wish you all a happy holiday and a happy new year.

Free Beer and Hot Wings Live at Night Grand Rapids 2024 Gallery Credit: Tommy McNeill