The Most Dangerous Places In New York State Revealed

We all know New York has no shortage of stunning natural landscapes and thrilling adventures, but some of those jaw-dropping spots come with a serious warning label. Whether you're a hiker, a road-tripper, or someone looking for a day of exploration, it’s important to stay aware of where things can get dangerous. From waterfalls with unseen ledges to treacherous hiking trails, here’s a roundup of the most dangerous places in New York.

The 8 Most Dangerous and Deadly Places in New York

The Catskills Region

Catskill Forest Photo by William England/London Stereoscopic Company/Hulton Archive/Getty Images loading...

1. Devil's Path

The name says it all – Devil's Path is no joke. Stretching roughly 20 miles in the Catskill Mountains, this hike is considered one of the toughest trails on the East Coast. Steep ascents, rocky terrain, and unpredictable weather can make a day on the path a nightmare. If you’re tackling Devil’s Path, proceed with extreme caution.

Kaaterskill Falls Photo by William England/London Stereoscopic Company/Hulton Archive/Getty Images loading...

2. Kaaterskill Falls

One of New York’s tallest waterfalls is also one of its most dangerous. Visitors frequently lose their footing near the edge, falling from the two-tiered waterfall’s dramatic heights. Despite ongoing safety efforts by the DEC and local fire departments, accidents continue to happen. Remember: no selfie is worth risking your life.

The Adirondacks Region

Canva/TSM Canva/TSM loading...

3. Adirondack High Peaks

The Adirondack High Peaks are stunning year-round, but they come with serious challenges. During winter, frigid temperatures and heavy snow make these 46 mountains a test for even experienced hikers. And even in summer, slippery trails and sudden weather changes can turn a fun trek into a life-threatening situation.

Capital Region

Canva/TSM Canva/TSM loading...

4. Plotter Kill Preserve

Located in Schenectady County, this 632-acre preserve is a local gem with a hidden danger. Over the years, visitors have carved out "unofficial trails," leading adventurers off-course and into risky areas. In an effort to improve safety, the county added trail updates, but accidents still happen when people stray from the path.

Central New York

Canva/TSM Canva/TSM loading...

5. Canajoharie Falls

Tucked away in the village of Canajoharie, this gorgeous spot hides its true dangers beneath the water. Despite the "No Swimming" signs posted everywhere, thrill-seekers keep diving in. Between 2001 and 2004, three people died after jumping into the falls. The hidden stone ledge at the bottom is what makes this spot so deadly. Locals know better, but visitors keep testing their luck.

Canva/TSM Canva/TSM loading...

6. Salmon River Falls

Scenic and serene, Salmon River Falls in Oswego County has seen its fair share of tragedy. The 110-foot waterfall is both breathtaking and deceptive, with at least five deaths recorded over the last two decades. Whether hiking or admiring the view, staying back from slippery edges is key to staying safe.

New York's Deadliest Roads

Canva/TSM Canva/TSM loading...

7. Taconic State Parkway

Dubbed the most dangerous road in New York, the Taconic State Parkway has a well-earned reputation for high crash rates and reckless speeding. Between 2011 and 2014 alone, over 2,000 accidents occurred along its 104-mile stretch, especially in Westchester and Putnam counties.

Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images loading...

8. Broadway, New York City

Manhattan’s iconic Broadway might be lively and exciting, but it’s also deadly for pedestrians. Broadway's 33 miles stretch through Manhattan, the Bronx, and Yonkers. From 2008 to 2010 alone, 13 pedestrian deaths occurred along the 13-mile stretch of Broadway in Manhattan. There's also a 2-mile stretch in the Bronx that has had a rise in pedestrian deaths in the past few years.

Stay Adventurous, But Stay Safe!

Exploring the beauty of New York State can be rewarding, but it’s always important to plan ahead and stay cautious. Whether it’s a hike, a waterfall, or a road trip, remember to follow signs, stay on trails, and prioritize safety over adventure. After all, the goal is to enjoy the beauty – and live to tell the tale!

