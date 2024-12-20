Plane Lands on The Thruway in Upstate New York

A plane landed on the Thruway just north of exit 23 on Friday.

You really can never predict how things will go on a Friday. If someone had told us that a plane would be making a landing on the Thruway near exit 23 we would have probably thought you were drinking too much eggnog. However that is exactly what happened today.

According to WNYT, the plane was heading to Bennington, VT when it began to ice. The NYS Police say that the pilot and two other passengers landed safely on the Thruway on Friday around lunchtime.

Delays along the Thruway are expected as they have lanes blocked off near where the plane is parked.

This is an ongoing story and we will bring you the latest as we learn more.