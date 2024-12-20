FDA Issues Recall That Can Affect New York Christmas Parties

The United States Food and Drug Administration issued multiple recalls on a holiday food that could affect your Christmas gatherings across New York State.

This recall deals with multiple advisories for oysters and clams that they say could be contaminated with norovirus:

The implicated products include oysters sold as Fanny Bay, Buckley Bay, and Royal Miyagi oysters that were harvested between 12/1/2024 and 12/9/2024 from BC, Canada growing area(s). The oysters were shipped to distributors and retailers in AZ, CA, CO, DC, FL, GA, HI, IL, KY, MO, NC, NV, NJ, NY, and PA and may have been distributed to other states, as well."

Impacted products were sold under the brands Fanny Bay, Buckley Bay and Royal Miyagi Oysters. The FDA expanded the initial Washington recall to include restaurants and food stores in Arizona, California, Florida, Massachusetts, Michigan and New York.

Identification can be made by the following information printed on the shellfish tag: Original Harvester/Producer: Pacific Northwest Shellfish and Union Bay Seafood

Cert. Numbers: BC 740 SP and BC 6001 SP Dates of Harvest: 12/01/24 to 12/09/24 Locations of Harvest: Areas in British Columbia (BC) 14-8, Landfile 1413888 14-8, Landfile 1402293 14-8, Landfile 1402060

14-8, Landfile 1402294 14-8, Landfile 1409454 14-15, Landfile 249854

14-8, Landfile 1409240 14-8, Landfile 1402193"

You can read more online here.

What Are Symptoms Of Norovirus?

According to the FDA, food contaminated by the norovirus could look, smell and taste normal. The administration says that symptoms of the virus could include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting, or fever after eating affected oysters.

A person usually develops symptoms 12 to 48 hours after being exposed to norovirus. Most people with norovirus illness get better within 1 to 3 days."

Consumers who have symptoms should contact their health care provider to report their symptoms and receive care.

