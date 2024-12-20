Forecasters are saying with confidence there will be snow on the ground on Christmas Day. But will it be enough for the holiday to be "white"?

"You need 1" of snow on the ground to officially call it a 'White Christmas'," Ray Stagich of The Weather Channel explained.

Stagich said his team is tracking two separate clipper systems that should give Central New York enough snow for the holiday.

"I think the chances are pretty good...some, if not many in the area, have at least 1" of snow on the ground XMAS day," he said.

The first clipper, Stagich said, starts up this Friday afternoon and will last through the night.

He said the Utica area should expect up to 2 inches of snow, and then an extreme snap of cold air to follow.

"Expect near zero overnight lows to below zero in the Adirondacks with dangerously cold wind chills," said Stagich.

The second clipper is expected to impact Central New york on Christmas Eve.

Models do differ on how much snow the region could see. But this clipper has the chance of producing a couple of inches or more, especially across the higher elevations. There is also the possibility of some lake enhanced snowfall.

With these two clippers and the added bonus of lake effect snow, Stagich said the extended cold air in the area will ensure there will be enough snow on the ground for December 25 to quality as a White Christmas.

Stagich isn't the only forecaster saying Christmas will be white this year.

The National Weather Service in Binghamton said, "The chances for a 'White' Christmas are looking good across most of our forecast area and very likely across Central New York."

Like Stagich, the NWS said the area should expect "an active weather pattern" due to several clipper systems, especially one forecasted Christmas Eve through Christmas Day.

On top of that, the area should expect a blast of cold air that will ensure the snow sticks to the ground.

Temperatures are expected to drop to the single digits above to single digits below zero Saturday night into Sunday morning. The cold temperatures combined with brisk northwesterly winds will produce wind chills below -10°F in some spots across Oneida, Otsego and Delaware Counties.

The NWS continued, "The cold temperatures expected through the weekend and into the first half of next week should keep any snow that falls this weekend around until at least Christmas Day."

That all said, if you're hoping for a White Christmas - this year is your year!

