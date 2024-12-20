Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing On New York State Thruway

Earlier today, a small aircraft made an emergency landing on the northbound lanes of the New York State Thruway between exits 22 (Selkirk) and 23 (Albany).

Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident. First responders and Thruway staff worked quickly to secure the scene, leaving only the right lane closed for a few hours.

The plane has since been safely removed and the right lane was reopened to traffic.

