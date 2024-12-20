Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing On New York State Thruway
Earlier today, a small aircraft made an emergency landing on the northbound lanes of the New York State Thruway between exits 22 (Selkirk) and 23 (Albany).
Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident. First responders and Thruway staff worked quickly to secure the scene, leaving only the right lane closed for a few hours.
The plane has since been safely removed and the right lane was reopened to traffic.
Read More: We Can Thank New York for These Christmas Traditions
Banned New York License Plates
These personalized plates were once rejected by New York State. Some of these plates are NSFW.
Gallery Credit: Karolyi
Worst Out of State Drivers According to New Yorkers
Gallery Credit: Canva
See The 10 Cheapest Places To Live In New York State [RANKED]
Looking to reduce your overall cost of living without leaving the state of New York? The real estate experts at Houzeo have crunched the data and determined the 10 cheapest New York cities and towns to call home.. Houzeo formulated this list based on the data points for each town listed below including median home values and rents, average household income, population, and cost of living versus the national average.
Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff