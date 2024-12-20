Woman Believes She’s Being Stalked By the FBI After Alleged Affair With Former New York Agent

Have you ever had that feeling that you were being watched? That's what one woman said she's dealing with after allegedly having an affair with a former US Marshall with Upstate New York ties.

The internet can be a wild place. Anyone can say anything and turn it into content gold if there is enough interest in it. That's why I am having a bit of a hard time believing this particular story, but I am willing to give this woman the benefit of the doubt.

Her name is Lisa, and her account on both Instagram and TikTok is Stalkedbythefeds. She believes that the FBI is watching her every move because of who she had an alleged affair with.

On her page she has videos explains that she engaged in an affair with a man named Lenny DePaul. He is a former US Marshall and the commander of the Regional Fugitive Task Force in New York and New Jersey. DePaul also happens to be a native to Upstate New York.

A native New Yorker, Commander DePaul was born and raised in Utica, New York. Shortly after graduation from high school, Commander DePaul joined the United States Navy, where he served honorably for a total of eight years, with five on active duty.

According to Lisa she was unaware that Lenny DePaul was a married man in 2020 when she began having this affair with him. She details that they would have naked video phone calls, but once she learned that he was married she alerted his wife to everything that was going on.

After she ended the relationship and disclosed that information is when she said she began to see weird things happening around her. In her videos she says that she is under constant watch from the FBI because DePaul and his wife asked them to put her under investigation.

Lisa says that there are unmarked cars parked outside of her home at all hours. She claims that they've installed cameras on light posts near her home and that the agents follow her wherever she goes, including her gym. She even says that the agents have tried to set her up to implicate her in federal crimes without success.

I decided to reach out to Lisa to talk with her about this situation. I wanted to have her call but schedules didn't work out but she was willing to have an conversation with me via email.

1) When did you first notice you were being watched?

Most people don't know they're under investigation by the feds, but I knew because of the way it happened & the timing. Shortly after the affair, my mail and packages were ripped open and taped back up with clear packing tape. The contents of my packages (even food) had been opened. My mail had never come in that condition before in my life, and it's illegal for anyone to tamper with mail except for the Feds. The feds are allowed to do this if they open a federal criminal investigation on you. The timing also tipped me off. It was a matter of weeks after telling Ellie DePaul that Lenny and I had an inappropriate relationship. I immediately knew it had something to do with them, and I knew I was in for trouble. I was right, because four years later I am still being harassed and stalked by the federal government trying to find some petty crime to pin on me so they can put me in prison and make me a felon to retaliate against me for the affair. They are literally throwing whatever they can at that wall to see what will stick..it's exhausting.

2) How do you know it's the feds?

No one can open your mail except for the feds. The timing told me everything I needed to know after having a relationship go South with a dude very high up in the Marshals and Secret Service. Also, the magnitude of this investigation gives it away. They have a whole squad/team of people on me 24/7 working in shifts and following me everywhere I go in vehicles with blacked out windows. No one else could afford to do this to me for YEARS except the feds. This is an expensive, long-term operation costing hundreds of thousands, if not millions of dollars. No one has this kind of money except the feds and it happened right after Lenny DePaul. No one else would put the feds on me EXCEPT for the only fed I've ever known.

3) How did Lenny first reach out to you?

I reached out to Lenny on LinkedIn to inquire if he could help me look up information about my dad and his death. He had his own PI firm so I thought he would be able to help me.

4) Were you aware of who he was at the time?

Yes, I saw a few TV episodes in passing. Just short clips here and there at a friend's house with the TV on in the background.

5) Plenty of people think you’re making this up, what would you say to them?

I wish I were making it up. This has been hell and the most traumatic thing I've ever been through. It's ruined every relationship I've ever had and it keeps me from forming new relationships (everyone around me is asked to be a CI and then they get away from me fast because they're afraid of the girl under federal investigation). It ruins your reputation and makes people think you're a bad or dangerous person. I don't believe the feds are going to leave here without an indictment because they have been here for so many years. So I think my skeptics will believe me when the indictment comes through. I understand this sounds exactly like a paranoid delusion, but it's not a delusion and my healthcare providers (even my PhD clinical psychologist who I see weekly) believe that it's real. This is an extremely rare scenario and I understand it's hard to believe, but I'm unfortunately living it. It's also so unbelievable that the government would spend this amount of time and money on someone like me when they don't even authorize this length of surveillance on BIG crime. This is also the most embarrassing thing I've ever been through and I would never want to air this dirty laundry if I didn't have to. But the only chance I have to make it stop is to publicize it. To get eyes on it and show everyone what they're doing to me. Finally, check out Amy Nelson's story and how the feds put 4 years of resources into her husband for some low-level, BS "crime" because Jeff Bezos sicced the feds on him. People with money and connections definitely have the ability to influence who the feds choose to investigate. I would not be under investigation today if I never met Lenny DePaul.

6) Do you think you’ll ever feel safe?

I will feel safe again someday. Federal investigations cannot go on forever and there is a statute of limitations on this. At some point it will have to stop, whether it ends in an indictment or they just can't get enough to pin on me..I will sue the DePaul's because my life has not been mine for the last 4+ years and it has quite literally been torture. I'm only 34 years-old and I have so many health conditions now..I gained 200lbs when this started happening to me, developed type 2 diabetes, hyperlipidemia, sleep apnea, a circadian rhythm disorder, and the list goes on. I had none of these conditions before they started traumatizing me. Once I sue the DePauls and whichever federal agency has been actively participating in this, I will feel safe. There will be justice and closure one day, but it does feel hopeless at this stage because the end is not in sight...yet. It has been a long battle and I still have a long, uphill legal battle.

A bit more on Lenny DePaul, he also stars on several television shows on A&E and the History Channel, including 'Hunting Hitler.'

Lenny DePaul's social media accounts are all set to private, so I couldn't reach out to him.