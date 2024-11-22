Events & Ideas for Thanksgiving in New York

Thanksgiving is the perfect time to slow down, reconnect, and create memories. Whether you’re looking for festive fun, relaxation, or an active, fun way to enjoy the holidays, New York State has something to offer. From picturesque getaways to exciting events, here’s how to make your Thanksgiving unforgettable this year throughout the state.

New York's Classic Festivities

No Thanksgiving is complete without the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Experience the magic firsthand as you watch giant balloons and floats glide through New York City. For an insider’s view, stop by the American Museum of Natural History on Thanksgiving Eve to see the balloons being inflated. New this year are a Minnie Mouse balloon, Paw Patrol Marshall Balloon and a Gabby Balloon to name a few.

Feasts Fit for New York Foodies

Skip the stress of cooking and savor Thanksgiving at one of New York’s beautiful hotels or inns. The Sagamore Resort in Lake George and The Otesaga in Cooperstown serve decadent meals featuring holiday classics and local flavors. Or for fresh produce and baked goods, visit one of the state's many year-round Famers Markets like Troy’s Farmers Market or the Ithaca Farmers Market which showcases vendors within 30 miles of Ithaca.

For New York wines, head to NY Kitchen in the Finger Lakes, where you’ll get to sample five New York wines paired with a trio of crostini. Then stop by the Syracuse Wine & Chocolate Fest on November 30 for local varieties and chocolate treats. Rhythm and Brews is a fun event with local live music, cold beer, and delicious food, and at Awestruck Ciders in the Catskills, you can enjoy a Thanksgiving Eve feast while you sip on cider.

Budget-Friendly Winter Family Fun in New York

Thanksgiving weekend is packed with activities for families. Kick off the holiday season with light festivals like Wild Lights at the Adirondacks’ Wild Center, LuminoCity Festival or the Bronx Zoo’s Holiday Lights. Drive through lights at Peace, Love, and Lights at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, or walk along the lights at LightScape at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden.

For train enthusiasts, hop aboard Polar Express for a recreation of the popular holiday story. For ice skating, head to Clinton Square in Syracuse, Canalside in Buffalo, or at the Olympic Center’s two historic arenas. The Placid Bay Hotel offers Thanksgiving rates and you can get your third night free.

Winter Adventures in New York

Work up an appetite with a Thanksgiving hike at scenic spots like Mine Kill State Park or join a Thanksgiving race in Glens Falls, Troy or Lake Placid. Feeling adventurous? Hit the slopes in the Holiday Valley, where ski season officially begins on November 29.

Thanksgiving Sporting Events in New York

For adventurers that prefer watching from the sidelines, there are a ton of sporting events taking place around Thanksgiving too. The Bills take on the 49'ers on December 1st at Highmark Stadium. Hockey fans can check out games at The Lake Place Olympic Center, the UBS Arena, Keybank Center, or at Madison Square Garden. In the NBA, the Brooklyn Nets are taking on the Orlando Magic at the Barclays Center.

Solo Serenity throughout New York

Looking for a little "me time"? Retreat to the Catskills for yoga and wellness at YO1 Wellness Center or unwind with spa treatments at Mirbeau Inn & Spa in Skaneateles. For a creative outing, check out the Corning Museum of Glass which displays a Glass Holiday Feast (through January 6, 2025), that features a turkey, ham, mashed potatoes, and green beans - all made from glass! And, you can reserve a spot to make your own glass pumpkin. For a splash of theater catch Broadway’s Chicago or the Radio City Rockettes in NYC.

This Thanksgiving, New York State offers endless opportunities to make the holiday special. Whether you’re feasting, exploring, or simply relaxing, there’s no shortage of ways to celebrate.

