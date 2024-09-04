Fall Foliage May Disappoint in New York for 2024

Ready or not, here comes fall. The leaves have already started to change in New York State but the colors may not be as vibrant this year.

The colors seemed to begin a little early. Autumn doesn't officially arrive until September 22 but the leaves were changing in August.

We don't usually start seeing the hints of color in New York until the first few weeks in September.

Early Colors, Less Vibrant

The early change in leaves may be caused by the lack or rain and high temperatures.

One of the hottest summers on record in New York could cause the leaves to drop sooner and lead to less vibrant colors this season.

The fall foliage normally begins in the Adirondack and Catskill mountains in early September, and ends on Long Island and New York City in early November.

The colors take about two weeks to complete their cycles in any area, with peak brilliance lasting three to four days in one spot.

So when and where are the best places to see the picturesque fall foliage?

Credit - Layne Lawson via Unsplash

Adirondacks

There isn't a better place on the planet to see Mother Nature in all her glory during the fall season than in the Adirondack Mountains.

Take a gondola ride up Whiteface Mountain or ride the rails on the Adirondack Scenic Railroad to soak in the kaleidoscope of colors.

Peak: Late September/early October

Thousand Islands

A beautiful fall foliage backdrop can also be found in Alexandria Bay.

Enjoy the colors from the St Lawrence River on a boat tour to Boldt Castle.

Peak: First part of October

Saratoga

Plan a fall foliage weekend at John Boyd Thacher State Park in Voorheesville.

Take in stunning views of the Hudson-Mohawk lowlands, including the southern Adirondacks. There are over 140 camping sites inside the park for a perfect overnight stay.

Peak: Mid to late October

Western New York

Take in several miles of panoramic views of the scenic Lower Niagara River gorge at Devil’s Hole State Park and Whirlpool State Park.

Letchworth State Park, dubbed "the Grand Canyon of the East," is another picture perfect place to see all the Autumn colors.

Peak: Mid to late October

Finger Lakes

Bristol Mountain Ski Resort, located about 30 miles southwest of Rochester, offers beautiful views of the fall foliage. They even have a webcam so you can enjoy the colors from the comfort of your couch.

Peak: Mid-October

Catskills

Hike through the colors in Kaaterskill Falls where you'll find several trails with a number of lookout points over the Hudson Valley.

You can even travel through the fall foliage on a rail bike along the Ulster & Delaware Railroad.

Peak: Early October

Hudson Valley

Climb up to Skytop Tower at Lake Mohonk (off Route 299), where you'll be able to see reds, oranges, and yellows spreading out over not one, but six states.

Peak: Mid to late October

2024 Fall Foliage Interactive Map

Check out the interactive map at Explorefall.com to see when the best leaf peeping time is in your neck of the woods.

