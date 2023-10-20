Goodbye St. Joe’s! Syracuse Amphitheater Gets Name Change

A new company has secured the naming rights to the Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse. As a result, audiences can expect to see a fresh appearance in advertisements, marketing materials, and promotions for all upcoming concerts, shows, and events held at the venue. This change marks a new era in the amphitheater's identity.

INTRODUCING, THE NEW...

Empower Federal Credit Union has secured the naming rights to the 17,500-seat venue, it was announced on Friday. Regarding the name change, President and Chief Executive Officer Ryan McIntyre said:

Empower FCU was born and raised in the Salt City, and now is among the largest credit unions in New York, with over 250,000 members, over 600 employees and more than $3.2 billion in assets. The Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview reflects a commitment to our Central New York roots by creating unique experiences for our members and the local community we serve.

St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Along with the name change, a big concert announcement was announced during the press conference: Lainey Wilson, who drew a record crowd at the New York State Fair this summer, will take the stage on Friday, June 21st. Tickets for that event go on sale on Friday, October 27th through Live Nation.

Lainey Wilson was announced for a new concert at Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

Adding remarks during the press conference was Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon:

We are thrilled to have Empower Federal Credit Union be the new sponsor of our world-class amphitheater along the shores of Onondaga Lake. Even better, Empower FCU is a homegrown company with deep roots in our community.

For more on upcoming events at the newly-renamed Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview, check out their calendar.

