Be prepared for a slippery commute. The National Weather Service is calling for ice and snow, issuing a Winter Weather Advisory in central New York.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 6 PM EST THURSDAY, 10PM IN HERKIMER COUNTY

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch.

Photo Credit - National Weather Service

* WHERE...Oneida & Herkimer Counties including the Mohawk Valley, western and southern Adirondacks.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Thursday morning commute.

Snow will develop Wednesday night, heavy at times after midnight. Snow will transition to a wintry mix of snow sleet and freezing rain Thursday morning, which will continue yet diminish into Thursday afternoon.

A second winter weather system will bring a wintry mix of precipitation changing from rain and sleet to snow from Thursday night into Friday morning. Several inches of snow are possible by Friday night.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Keep Up-To-Date

Take us everywhere you go with our new App. Listen live with all of your favorite shows with fewer commercials. The new app lets you call, message or tweet at us anytime or send us photos and videos. The app also gives you the ability to receive notifications about breaking news, weather alerts, traffic advisories and school closings happening in and around Central New York.

Winter Weather Preparation:

Keep your cell phone charged and make sure you know where your backup power supply is.

Make sure all your flashlights have fresh batteries.

Fill your gas tank. You can use your car to keep warm and recharge devices.

Have some food available that you don’t need to cook.

**FOR POWER OUTAGES:

Get up to information on power outages throughout Central New York; where it’s out and when it’ll be restored with National Grid’s Power Outage Map.

National Grid also offers text alerts on the latest efforts to restore power.

To receive free text message alerts and updates, text the word STORM to NGRID (64743). E-mail alerts are available to customers who create an online profile on the company’s website. All alert services can be started and stopped at the customer’s request.

You can even report power outages or get the latest information at National Grid’s website.

Power Outage Preparation:

*Keep your cell phone charged and make sure you know where your backup power supply is.

*Make sure all your flashlights have fresh batteries.

*Fill your gas tank. You can use your car to keep warm and recharge devices.

*Have some food available that you don’t need to cook.