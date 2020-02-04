Community Comes Together To Rescue Horse That Fell Through Ice

Firefighters, police and neighbors came together to rescue a horse after it fell through the ice in upstate New York.

The horse fell through the ice in the St Regis River at the old Chapman farm in Winthrop in St Lawrence County Sunday, February 2nd. Luckily the water was very low in that area.

Photo Credit - Sheila Daoust of Tri-Town Candid-Pics

Brasher Winthrop Firefighters were called to help the Amish family rescue their horse that was about 10 feet from the bank. "After they got her turned around and a rope up under her, they were able to help her out of the water," said Sheila Doust of Tri-Town Candid Pics.

Photo Credit - Sheila Daoust of Tri-Town Candid-Pics

The horse was tired and had a few scrapes and bruises. It was taken to the barn and is now eating and drinking like nothing happened," said Doust.

