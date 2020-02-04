Tired Of Flowers And Chocolate? How About A Breadstick Bouquet?

Flowers and chocolate, yeah those are old school ways to say you love someone. The new and fresh way is with an Olive Garden Breadstick Bouquet!

You read that right.

This year, people are finding new ways to say 'I love you' on Valentines Day. They say the way to a man's heart is through their stomach.

A few days ago, I told you about the chicken nugget bouquet. There's a dill pickle one...

Now, the new thing is a bouquet of breadsticks from Olive Garden.

According to People.com, a limited supply will be available in-restaurant at all Olive Garden locations starting Feb. 13. There is also a special after-dinner mint box with a surprise love poem for their significant other:

“Roses are red

Violets are blue

Here’s a box of mints

I made just for you”

And you can get both the breadstick bouquet and the after dinner mint box as part of Olive Garden’s Valentine’s Day To-Go Dinner for Two. The special features three courses starting at $34.99.

If you want to print out your own bouquet wrap...click here.