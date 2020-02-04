There's nothing like a good glass of wine, especially when it's consumed from inside the depths of the earth.

There's a a wine tour in New York that makes you descend into underground caves stocked with barrels upon barrels of wine. Brotherhood Winery in Washingtonville is America's oldest winery, so there's plenty of history. In fact, according to Only in Your State, the caves contain barrels of wine that have been locked up and aging so long, they've collected layers of dust over the (many) years.

Brotherhood Winery

Brotherhood was established in 1839 and now holds tastings and tours for visitors from all across New York. A ticket to do both is $15, while tours are $10 and tastings are $8. See below for seasonal days and hours.

January - March:

Friday - Sunday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday - Thursday: closed

**Special hours: Open February 14 - 18 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

April - December:

Sunday - Thursday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Will you descend underground and explore this New York gem? Find more information and plan your visit to Brotherhood Winery on their website.