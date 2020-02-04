Saranac’s Hard Seltzers Are Coming Soon With a Delicious Kick

Last year was the year of hard seltzers. What started with White Claw and Truly has spread across nearly every brand of beer and even some hard liquors, and now Saranac Brewery in Utica is jumping aboard the hard seltzer train.

F.X. Matt Brewing is releasing a line of their own seltzers very soon, but unlike the other guys, they're adding a little kick. According to Syracuse.com, the seltzers will start shipping out in March, and will come in three flavors, Lemon, Peach Mango, and Raspberry. All three will be infused with green tea. Can you believe it?!?

Of course, like most seltzers, Saranac is hoping Green Tea Spiked Seltzers will be looked at as a healthier option to your Saturday night throwdowns and summertime campfires. Each 12-ounce drink will have just 100 calories, 2 grams of carbs and 4.5% alcohol.

"Green tea has that ‘It’s good for you’ perception, so that’s the direction we took," Saranac President Fred Matt told Syracuse.com. "We took green tea and married it with seltzer."

And what a sweet, sweet marriage it will be. We can't wait to try the new drinks when they hit stores next month.