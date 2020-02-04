Applications Beings Accepted For Firefighters Grant Program

Congressman Anthony Brindisi has announced the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grant program is now taking applications from local fire departments.

AFG funds can be used for training, equipment, vehicles and other necessities.

Fire departments should apply directly to FEMA, but Brindisi’s office is available to answer questions and provide letters of support.

The application deadline is March 13th.



“AFG dollars help our local departments get the gear, training, and resources they need,” Brindisi said. “I am willing to fight to bring these crucial dollars back to our district and any department in our area should reach out to my office for help in securing these funds.”

Last year, Brindisi secured more that $2 million in funding for area fire departments.