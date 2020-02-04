Factory With Tiny House on the Roof Up for Sale in Syracuse

In the market for an old factory with a tiny house on the roof? The former H.A. Moyer carriage factory in Syracuse is for sale.

The 5 story, 20,000 square foot building that was built in 1895, is on the market for $1.6 million. But it might not be for long.

Three different developers are interested in turning the Penfield Manufacturing Company into apartments. Offers have been made and one could be selected soon, Martin McDermott, a salesperson with JF Real Estate, told Syracuse.com.

The owner of a trucking company, Yiorgos Kyriakopoulos, bought the building in 2012 to store his collection of antique cars and trucks. A year later, he let a Syracuse.com reporter get a look at the factory and the tiny house on top. Inside was nothing more than a motor that runs a freight elevator.

Kyriakopoulos died in September 2017. He was killed in a traffic accident in Greece, where he was for his oldest brother’s funeral.