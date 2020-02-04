Be Prepared For a Messy Thursday Morning Commute

The National Weather Service is expecting Thursday morning to be a winter weather mess.

A low pressure system is expected to bring a wintry mix to the area Wednesday night into early Thursday. This may result in light accumulations of snow and ice, which could impact the Thursday morning commute with slick roads.

Credit: National Weather Service

Briefly warmer air later Thursday, will then be followed by a return of colder air and snow showers Friday, which could lead to additional snow accumulations. Monitor the forecast for updates. [NWS]

Extended Forecast:

Wednesday- Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.

Wednesday Night- Snow likely, mainly after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. New snow accumulation of around 2 inches.

Thursday- Snow and freezing rain before 10am, then snow, freezing rain, and sleet between 10am and 11am, then rain after 11am. High near 40.

Thursday Night- Rain before 2am, then rain and snow. Low around 32.

Friday- Snow. High near 33.

Friday Night- A chance of snow showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13.