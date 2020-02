Everyone likes to feel nostalgic every once in a while and the Utica Police are no exception. They've used their social media to release a cool photo of an old 'Patrol (AKA Paddy) Wagon.'

The vehicle pictured above was originally put into service on February 23rd, 1963.

Officers Joseph Granieri and Nicholas Montana drove the Paddy to its first call. The officers arrested a man and used that vehicle to bring in a drunken driver.