Village Diner in Barneveld Has ‘Hope On The Menu’

Help the Village Diner in Barneveld raise money for the American Cancer Society.

The Village Diner on State Route 12N in Barneveld is donating 10% of sales from 4-7 PM on Wednesday, March 20th to the American Cancer Society as part of the ‘Hope on the Menu’ program. The promotion includes both eat-in and take-out orders all day. No special coupons are required.

“The Village Diner has been a regular supporter of the American Cancer Society over the past several years,” explained Robert Elinskas, Senior Community Development Manager for the American Cancer Society, “We’re thankful for their support and hoping local diners will make plans to stop by and enjoy some great food for a great cause on March 20th.”